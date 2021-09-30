Man charged in two separate Palm Springs murders appears in court, due back on Nov. 1st

News Headlines

31-year-old Luis Flores Cantor appeared briefly in court on Thursday morning. He was set to be arraigned again at the Larson Justice Center in Indio after being charged in the murders of two Palm Springs residents.

The arraignment was delayed once again due to the high "volume of discovery" in the case, per a public defender. He is due back in court at 8:30 a.m. on November 1st.

His arraignment was delayed twice prior to Cantor's Thursday court appearance.

Cantor is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of burglary, and one count of assault, with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

He is accused of killing 59-year-old Jennifer Dillon inside her home during an alleged burglary, and then months later killing 80-year-old Joseph Rajczi under similar circumstances.

Cantor has been held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta since his August 25 arrest in Palm Springs, during which police found him unconscious in a car.

The Palm Springs Police Department said Cantor attempted to flee the scene, injuring officers in the process, but was eventually taken into custody.

Investigators said they discovered evidence that links Cantor to both killings, but have yet to reveal further details.

If convicted, Cantor would be eligible for the death penalty given the special circumstance allegation against him.

