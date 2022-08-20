Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley.

It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway.

Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has been identified as 31 year old Steven Sigala of Yucca Valley. He died at the scene.

Investigators say they were able to identify and locate the suspect. During an area check, they say they found him driving a red Dodge Durango, which was a stolen vehicle out of San Bernardino.

Deputies arrested the suspect. He was booked at the Central Detention Center without bail.

