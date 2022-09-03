Tips to stay safe in extreme heat

Across the West, the scorching heat is showing no signs of cooling off this weekend.

Dangerous triple digit heat will continue through Wednesday, September 7.

High temperatures pose a threat to the elderly and those with health concerns. Here are some tips to help you stay safe during the extreme heat.

Go to a shopping mall or public building if you don't have air conditioner use or to help you limit usage.

Wear lightweight clothing and sunscreen.

Avoid the hottest parts of the day and avoid strenuous activity.

Avoid drinks with caffeine and soda. Sweating removes needed salt and minerals from the body.

Check on kids, people with health conditions and pets. Do NOT leave them unattended.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Know the symptoms of heat related illness and be ready to provide assistance. You can find a list of symptoms here.

Find cooling centers in your area. You can find a list here.

Employees working outdoors can contact Cal/OSHA's Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424 with any questions about workplace safety and health hazards. Assistance is available in several languages.

California's Independent System Operator has issued Flex Alerts for Saturday, September 3. Additional Flex Alerts may be issued over the holiday weekend.

Californians are encouraged to 'pre-cool' their homes before 4 p.m.

Residents are also being advised to turn their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and avoid using major appliances from 4 to 9 p.m.