RivCo health officials warn residents of high temperatures this week; List of Cooling Center locations available

Riverside County health officials are urging residents to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures are expected to hit the region all week.

As our News Channel 3 First Alert Weather team have reported, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m. for much of Southern California.

The heat is on! Temperatures are on the rise for the final days of August and the start of September. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued across Southern California, including the Coachella Valley, from Tuesday-Monday. https://t.co/VJ0h53apuG pic.twitter.com/7hIpSAgGIc — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) August 29, 2022

“Take this heat seriously, even if you’re healthy, because the predicted temperatures are nothing to take lightly” said Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung. “Just a few precautions can help you stay safe. Even remaining outdoors for short periods of time can impact your health.”

Leung advises limiting outdoor activity, remaining indoors in air-conditioned buildings, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, taking cool showers or baths and drinking lots of water.

He added that people should avoid drinking alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar. Working outdoors during peak periods can be hazardous even for those who feel they are acclimated to the heat.

The public health department issued a reminder that high temperatures can be hazardous for many people, especially for the elderly and those with medical conditions. Heat-related injuries such as heatstroke, an illness that occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, can strike fast and pose life-threatening consequences.

Riverside County residents without access to air conditioning are urged to visit local cool centers. Coordinated by the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, more than 70 cool centers are located in local libraries, as well as senior and community centers. Light refreshments and water will be available at some locations.

Use the interactive map below to find the nearest cooling center to you. You can also find the full list of cooling centers around Riverside County at capriverside.org/Cool-Centers

