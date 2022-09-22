Meet Kieran: Local 9-year-old girl battling Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

On June 16, 2022, 9-year-old Kieran Jimenez was diagnosed with stage 2 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL), a rare form of of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She has been seen by multiple doctors. First, for a very swollen lymph node, then for an abscess on her cheek.

Kieran is a 3rd grader at Regan Elementary School, but hasn't been able to go back to class since her diagnosis. She says she misses seeing her friends and teacher the most.

Her parents, Diana Melendez and Victor Jimenez, take her to her chemotherapy treatments each month at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. Between working full time jobs and taking care of her brother, it's been difficult.

If you would like to help support Kieran's treatments, click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm to hear from Kieran and her parents about fight against cancer!