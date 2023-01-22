Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident

We're learning more about one of the victims that died in a deadly car accident that killed five people in Oasis.

We first reported the story last Saturday after a semi truck struck a car at the intersection of Avenue 81 and State Route 86.

The five victims included the driver, Alexa-Xiomara Felix-Reyes, 26, of Thermal. The passengers were identified as Hernan Montes-Hernandez, 23, of Thermal, Victor Manuel Marmulejo-Caurenta, 24, of Coachella, along with 7-year-old Matteo Emmanuel Robledo-Felix and 6-year-old Ariadne Isabella Robledo-Felix, both of Thermal.

Family and friends of Hernan-Montes Hernandez organized a fundraiser Sunday morning.

Hernandez's childhood friend Jakob Menendez helped plan the event, "For his funeral expenses, whatever the family needs. We're selling food, drinks, everything to help provide for the family and fundraise. And everybody came out in support.”

Hernandez was one of the five victims killed in the deadly car accident involving a semi truck.

The car that the victims were in, failed to yield to traffic before being struck on its side.

Family members are continuing to grieve Hernan's loss. He was survived by a daughter and friends say he had plans to start a business of his own.

"A couple months ago, like two months ago, three months ago. He had just gotten his stuff, his equipment to start up his business and everything like that, to do landscaping," says Menendez.

Dozens of family members, friends and neighbors attended the fundraiser to show their support.

The friends and family of Hernandez that we spoke to say they were not familiar with the other victims.

