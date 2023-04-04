Eastern Coachella Valley ranchers are pushing Riverside County for ‘fair’ land-use ordinance

Changes may be coming to an existing county ordinance related to "Ranchos" in the eastern Coachella Valley. These rural properties have become popular for hosting events, including weddings, concerts, and Quinceañeras.

Live music, which is a common accompaniment of these events, has become a point of contention between ranchers and Riverside County.

In March, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez's office issued a press release that announced plans by Riverside County to create a new county ordinance "that would define Ranchos, where these are located within the Fourth District, and determine what types of activities would be allowed, to give more options beyond those that exist in the countywide temporary events and zoning ordinances."

The press release also stated that the "ordinance language is under development, and Supervisor Perez expects there will be a draft version coming within the next few months that he will be able to share with the community and thereafter hold community meetings to discuss."

Many ranchers and vendors in the eastern Coachella Valley have been waiting nearly two years for a revised ordinance, which News Channel 3 reported on in August, 2021.

A group of ranchers and others, which included Claudia Lua Alvarado, owner of Rancho 51 in Coachella, attended today's Board of Supervisors meeting in Riverside and provided public comment regarding the status of the new ordinance.

A draft ordinance is expected to be completed in two weeks, according to Alvarado. She added that Supervisor Perez is willing to meet with the ranchers "very shortly" so they can all work together on the new ordinance.

The biggest issue ranchers are hoping to address with a revised ordinance are the guidelines for noise.

In August 2021, Supervisor Perez held a meeting with the Rancho community, vendors and residents. He said at the meeting that, while studying the issue further to create a new ordinance, code enforcement would refrain from citing Rancho properties for violations.

Alvarado said that has not been the case, as Ranchos have been getting cited and more frequently.

The first violation is punishable by a $500 fine, the second is punishable by a $750 fine, and further violations within a 180 day period will be accompanied by a $1,000 fine or six months in county jail, or both, according to the Riverside County's current noise regulation.

