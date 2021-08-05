Changes to come for large events held in Eastern Coachella Valley

News

Residents and businesses in Eastern Coachella Valley will now have the opportunity to be heard Thursday night regarding changes to an ordinance that would limit popular ranches to only host four parties a year.

This change has many businesses fearing that by restricting the number of parties on the ranches, the temporary events sector would collapse.

The current ordinance requires gatherings with over 200 people taking place in unincorporated communities to have a temporary events permit from the county.

Any events with less than 200 people do not require permits.

Riverside County's Planning Department wants to update this to what they say will strengthen the parts that address public safety concerns.

When large events are being held the county said it needs to make sure these events have traffic control, adequate parking, security, restrooms, etc.

By limiting these large events to just four a year, the county believes it will get more people to adhere to these rules.

In light of the potential change, business owners in the past have told News Channel 3 they disapprove.

Supervisor Manuel Perez is giving those who reject the new ordinance a chance to be heard.

A meeting will be help Thursday at 6pm in the meeting room at the City of Coachella Corporate Yard in Coachella, 54-362 Enterprise Way. It will be open to everyone and offered in English and Spanish.