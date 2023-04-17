Impacts of wind on outgoing Coachella traffic

Outgoing Coachella festival-goers are causing traffic delays on valley roads. The mass exodus of travelers began early this morning and is expected to last until later tonight on the I-10 freeway heading west.

Traffic delays are expected to become increasingly more dangerous for drivers as winds begin to pick up.

The First Alert Weather Team has called a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Monday and Tuesday as incoming strong winds increase the risk of low-visibility, windblown objects and difficult driving conditions for those leaving the valley.

The National Weather Service suggests the following for those driving during windy conditions:

-Keep both hands on the wheel and slow down.

-Be cautious of blowing objects on the road.

-Keep your distance from high-profile vehicles such as SUVs, trucks, vans or for any vehicles towing a trailer as these are more prone to being swayed or overturned by the wind.

-Pull over to the side of the road if conditions become too dangerous to continue driving.

