Local baile folklorico group honors heritage through dance on Cinco De Mayo

It is Cinco de Mayo!

It’s a day to honor Mexico's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Celebrations were happening throughout the Valley, but for Ximena Nuno, she’s sharing her heritage through dance.

“We're celebrating that it’s very special day for us Mexicans. We're very proud of my culture, of our tradition," Nuno said.

Nuno is a part of Sol de Mi Tierra Folklorico, based out of Cathedral City.

She says Cinco de Mayo is a day to celebrate her Mexican culture through baile folklorico.

“I love dancing. It's always been part of my life and representing my culture."

In colorful dresses and traditional clothing, Nuno tells us she’s able to tell a story through this traditional dance.

“My group Sol de Mi Tierra Folklorico... we wear these amazing, colorful dresses. Colorful like our culture.”

Dozens came to celebrate and support them at the Jessie O. James Community Center in Palm Springs.

“We’re just very, very proud to see all of you out here," Nuno said. "If I could describe it in one word --amazing.”

For Nuno, she says dance is her way of honoring those who fought for her country and sharing it with others.

“We want them to bring in our culture so they know how it feels. Because we're very proud and we want other people to feel proud of the culture too.”