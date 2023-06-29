Skip to Content
4th of July safety: Precautions to keep in mind as heat wave could impact your celebrations

Published 11:43 AM

From east to west, several cities across the Coachella Valley are holding events leading up to Independence day.

Desert Hot Springs will hold its Fireworks Spectacular on July 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Mission Springs Park, while Palm Springs will hold its Concert in the Park that same day starting 7:00 p.m. at Downtown Park.

The events will take place as temperatures are forecast to reach anywhere between 114-118 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable time, including staying hydrated. Meanwhile, authorities are making sure they're prepared for upcoming events as well.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

