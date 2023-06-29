4th of July safety: Precautions to keep in mind as heat wave could impact your celebrations

From east to west, several cities across the Coachella Valley are holding events leading up to Independence day.

Desert Hot Springs will hold its Fireworks Spectacular on July 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Mission Springs Park, while Palm Springs will hold its Concert in the Park that same day starting 7:00 p.m. at Downtown Park.

The events will take place as temperatures are forecast to reach anywhere between 114-118 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable time, including staying hydrated. Meanwhile, authorities are making sure they're prepared for upcoming events as well.

