News Headlines

Fourth of July in the Valley

Published 12:20 PM

The Fourth of July is in full swing throughout the valley.

Both visitors and locals staying cool while they celebrate.

We visited Cafe la Jefa, in Palm Springs where people are grabbing a midday coffee before they go about their Fourth of July festivities this evening.

Owner Erika Flannery says they've been busy all throughout the weekend and have seen a larger crowd compared to last year.

We'll be hearing how businesses, visitors and tourists are spending their Independence Day coming up at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

News Headlines

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
