UCR Palm Desert’s Climate Stewards course returns this fall

Published 10:48 AM

This week, aspiring climate stewards are invited to learn more about UCR Palm Desert’s annual UC California Naturalist Climate Stewards Course. The 10-week course, taught by a panel of climate experts, aims to teach about the environmental and social impact of climate change and actionable ways to improve the ecosystem. 

The hybrid course, which will take place every Saturday starting September 23. through December 9. will consist of remote lectures, in-person field work and volunteer opportunities with local environmental organizations. 

An online information session will be held this Wednesday, July 19. At 6 p.m. To register for the information session, click here.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is speaking with one of the course’s instructors for more information.

