Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-10 near Mecca overnight

9:21 AM
A fire involving a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials shut down both sides of the I-10 near the Cactus City Rest Stop in Mecca overnight.

According to CalFire, the fire was contained as of 7 o'clock this morning. Eastbound lanes have been reopened, but the westbound I-10 remains closed for another two to three hours as crews continue to clear the scene.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. The fire was first reported just before 3:00 a.m.

