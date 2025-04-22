Law enforcement investigating multiple thefts at La Quinta Resort during Coachella weekend

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Over $100,000 worth of personal belongings, gone.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it's investigating multiple thefts reported at La Quinta Resort & Club during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

One victim said at least 9 people were hit, and together they lost over $100,000 worth of valuables.

Several guests contacted News Channel 3, saying they returned to their rooms after the festival to find their belongings missing including vintage handbags, jewelry, sunglasses and family heirlooms.

On Tuesday, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed law enforcement is investigating multiple thefts from separate locations on the resort property.

As of Tuesday, they said no arrests have been made.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Chris George Area Director of Marketing with La Quinta Resort & Club said:

“The safety and security of our hotel guests and team members is our top priority.

As soon as we were made aware of claims of theft at the resort, we immediately engaged local law enforcement and have been actively working alongside authorities. At this time, we are unable to provide further information on the ongoing investigation, but are committed to a swift resolution for all that may be impacted.

We believe this to be an isolated incident and took immediate action to eliminate a further risk.”

However, Heather Aune told News Channel 3 she experienced a similar theft at the same resort during Stagecoach Festival weekend last year.

"I told them a year ago about this and I can't believe now there's all these reports of additional burglaries," Aune said. "Nobody took me serious last year and they totally blew me off."

At least one group told News Channel 3 they booked their accommodations at the resort through a Goldenvoice travel package, which bundles GA or VIP festival passes with hotel stays and shuttle transportation.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Goldenvoice for comment and is still waiting for answers.

Mayor Linda Evans said the city is not involved in the investigation and that it is being handled by law enforcement.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates in this developing story.