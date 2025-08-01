Firefighters battle 2nd house fire in La Quinta in same day

La Quinta, Calif. (KESQ) – Fire crews battled their second house fire in La Quinta reported on Friday. The latest fire erupted just after noon on the 52-500 Block of Avenida Carranza.

According to a Cal Fire Battalion Chief, on scene, the first arriving unites found a working fire with smoke coming from the rear of the home. Crews were able to isolate the fire to the attic area of the home.

Five people are displaced due to the fire, 2 adults and 3 children. There were no injuries reported. One dog inside the home was found deceased.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

Earlier in the day, fire crews battled a residential structure fire on the 50300 block of Spyglass Hill Road, also in La Quinta.

