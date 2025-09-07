Skip to Content
Gas leak in Palm Desert sends one to hospital

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ)  - One person was sent to the hospital in Palm Desert following a report of a gas leak at a business.

Firefighters saying they responded to a compressed natural gas leak outside an industrial building just before 11 a.m. on Lennon Place, off of Hovley Lane and Cook Street. 

They say they were able to quickly activate the emergency shut-off to the tank, which shut off the leak. 

One person with minor symptoms was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, and another reporting illness declined further treatment.

