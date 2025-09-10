City of Indio to break ground on new 9/11 memorial featuring artifact of the World Trade Center

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- The City of Indio is preparing to unveil a striking new 9/11 memorial on Thursday, featuring a 12-foot steel artifact from the World Trade Center.

The city provided these artist renderings:

A spokesperson for the city outlined the purpose of the new memorial:

"The proposed design for the Indio 9/11 Memorial Project aims to inspire a sense of collective humanity and community by creating a physical space that invites remembrance and contemplation, and which can act as a catalyst for further conversation and learning."

News Channel 3 is speaking with the artist behind the memorial. Stay tuned to hear his thoughts as we remember the lives lost 24 years ago.