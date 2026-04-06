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Locals react to President Trump’s endorsement of Steve Hilton for CA governor

KESQ
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Published 10:16 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump has endorsed former Fox News host Steve Hilton for the California's governor race. He wrote this morning in a post on Truth Social, “I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years. He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell."

Fellow republican candidate, Riverside county sheriff Chad Bianco has been a vocal supporter for President Trump, endorsing his run for president back in 2024. President Trump's endorsement of Hilton over Bianco comes as a surprise to some. Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local democrat and republican groups about their reaction.

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Daniella Lake

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