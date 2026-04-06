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Bianco speaks on Trump endorsing Hilton for California governor

KESQ
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Published 4:51 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump is weighing in on the upcoming California gubernatorial race as we approach the primaries in June.

After a weekend debate between the top two republicans in the race in Rancho Mirage, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News host Steve Hilton, Trump endorsed Hilton

News Channel 3's Karen Devine spoke with Bianco, who said it was a surprise to his camp that the president weighed in on the race.

"Have you and your team discussed whether there was something in that debate this past weekend that would have the president, you know, push for Hilton?" Karen asked Bianco.

Bianco answered, "I don't think it had anything to do with the debate. Personally, I think he obviously didn't watch the debate. So it's, it's, it was a little shocking, little bit a little bit disappointing." 

Disappointing but Bianco reiterated that it's the people of California that matter most, and that's why he's running.

Tonight at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3, hear the full interview and what, if any, changes he plans to make on the campaign trail. 

Statement from Steve Hilton:

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.

“California should be the best place in the world to follow your dreams, raise a family, start and grow a business. We have everything we need to lead our country again.

“But after 16 years of one-party rule, we have the highest poverty rate, highest unemployment rate, and highest cost of living in America.

“I’m running to make our state Califordable: $3.00 gas, cut your electric bills in half, your first $100,000 tax free, a home you can afford to buy. We'll do that by putting common sense ahead of ideology, stopping fraud, waste, and abuse in our government, and cleaning up the corruption in Sacramento.

“I’m grateful for the president’s support. Together, we can turn things around and make California truly Golden Again.”

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Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 29th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

KESQ News Team

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