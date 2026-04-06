Bianco speaks on Trump endorsing Hilton for California governor

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump is weighing in on the upcoming California gubernatorial race as we approach the primaries in June.

After a weekend debate between the top two republicans in the race in Rancho Mirage, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News host Steve Hilton, Trump endorsed Hilton.

News Channel 3's Karen Devine spoke with Bianco, who said it was a surprise to his camp that the president weighed in on the race.

"Have you and your team discussed whether there was something in that debate this past weekend that would have the president, you know, push for Hilton?" Karen asked Bianco.

Bianco answered, "I don't think it had anything to do with the debate. Personally, I think he obviously didn't watch the debate. So it's, it's, it was a little shocking, little bit a little bit disappointing."

Disappointing but Bianco reiterated that it's the people of California that matter most, and that's why he's running.

Tonight at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3, hear the full interview and what, if any, changes he plans to make on the campaign trail.

Statement from Steve Hilton: