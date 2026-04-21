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Palm Springs woman missing days after boyfriend goes missing

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:31 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman in Palm Springs, Nadia Khaddar, is reported missing. In February, News Channel 3 shared the story of her boyfriend, Terrence Scott, who was reported missing in early January. Now, Nadia’s family says they haven’t heard from her since a few days after Scott went missing. Loved ones of the couple say both have mental illness, Khaddar has bipolar disorder and Scott has schizophrenia. 

If you’ve seen either Khaddar or Scott, please contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 323-8116.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from their loved ones. 

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Daniella Lake

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