RCDAS issues statement on surrendered animal adoption

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) The Riverside County Department of Animal Services issued the following statement to News Channel 3 regarding last week's adoption event involving 480 seized ducks from a property in Anza, in which all the animals were distributed in less than 24 hours, following concerns from animal rescue organizations.

"The Riverside County Department of Animal Services took in an unprecedented 480 ducks surrendered from a property in the largest, single intake for the department in over a decade. The relinquishment was the result of overcrowding and part of an ongoing investigation regarding a property in Anza. Given our inability to provide long-term care for that many animals we urgently acted to secure placement through rescue and adoption, leaning on the public to give the animals a different outcome than the overcrowded conditions they came from. A week prior to the intake on Tuesday, April 14, our rescue team reached out to partners and known animal rescue groups in advance of sending the public call-to-action for additional rescues and adopters. Urgency was of the essence in order to not impact the planned large-scale intake or impede the ongoing investigation. To the greatest extent possible, we made an effort to give advance notice of the upcoming surrender and the immediate need for placement of hundreds of waterfowl from RCDAS possession.

The call-to-action for rescues and adopters was made in the best interest of the animals and with the understanding that RCDAS shelters adopt out animals and livestock to rescue groups and private individuals as a daily function of our mission. While we cannot provide information on any one adopter, we did adopt 293 ducks to one individual who disclosed their intent to rehome the ducks and who provided evidence they had the capacity to safely transport and temporarily house that many. This is similar to a rescue organization pulling hundreds of dogs or cats, which is common practice, and finding placement for them outside of our overcrowded shelters. The difference here is that we did not have a known relationship with this individual, which is also the case when working with new rescue groups and organizations. Additionally, it is routine and expected for rescue organizations to rehome animals by charging a fee to individuals who adopt animals. We follow a barrier-free adoption model that places trust in our community to act in the best interest of the animals leaving our shelters. We are not in the position to inspect the property of adopters or rescue organizations prior to finalizing adoptions due to the impact of timely placement of animals and our own resources. In this case, adopters and rescues were advised to ensure compliance with their city or local jurisdiction regarding ordinance restrictions on the number of ducks permitted per property, as regulations vary by location.

If there is credible information that any individual or rescue that adopted animals from our shelters are violating the law in regard to animal cruelty or neglect, we ask the public to email us at shelterinfo@rvico.org and we will investigate as appropriate.

An ongoing investigation at the property in Anza remains open. "

- The Riverside County Department of Animal Services