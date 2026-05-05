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Coachella City Council continues search for City Manager after closed session discussion

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Updated
today at 6:27 PM
Published 5:36 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)  - Moments ago, the Coachella City Council decided to continue the search for City Manager.

Councilmembers were in closed session to discuss appointing a new city manager, but once city leaders returned, officials announced there was "no reportable action from closed session.”

The new mayor, Dr. Frank Figueroa, previously told News Channel 3's Shay Lawson finding a replacement is a top priority.

"The biggest thing right now for me is ensuring that we hire a permanent city manager," Figueroa said. "That's literally the most important part we need to do in the next 30 days."

This comes as the city has been without a permanent city manager since Dr. Gabriel Martin was placed on paid administrative leave in January 2025.

Gabriel Gonzalez is currently serving as Interim City Manager, but withdrew himself from consideration for the permanent position at an April City Council meeting.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any major developments.

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