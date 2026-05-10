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Families share what Mother’s Day means to them

MGN
By
New
Published 12:18 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - This Mother's Day, locals and visitors to the Coachella Valley are out celebrating their mothers with brunch, flowers and special gifts. News Channel 3 asked people what the holiday means to them.

"There's no one else that could replace her," says Emmanuel Chavez. His family is planning on celebrating his mom with a special lunch. "You're showing appreciation to the woman you love," says his brother Angel Chavez.

The Fadel family is visiting Palm Springs for the first time. Jorji Fadel says she especially appreciates her mom's support as she navigates adulthood. "Adulthood has been pretty terrifying, so it's been really nice whenever I get to spend a lot of time with my mom," says Fadel.

One mother, Carmen Medina, says motherhood has felt extremely special for her. "It's something a mother I think can never explain," she says.

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Daniella Lake

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