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State launches new program providing free diapers to new parents

MGN
By
Published 9:38 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Ahead of Mother’s Day, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state is launching a program to provide free diapers for all new babies born in California. The state is partnering with national nonprofit Baby2Baby, and it’s the first program in the nation to do so. Starting this summer. every newborn delivered in participating hospitals will received 400 free diapers.

Newsom says the cost of diapers has increased by 45% since the pandemic. According to a recent study by Lendingtree, California is the fourth most expensive state to raise a child.

News Channel 3 will be speaking with local mothers about the cost of raising a child in California, along with an organization that assists new mothers in gathering resources.

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Daniella Lake

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