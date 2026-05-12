Teachers saved from fast-moving La Quinta house fire grateful for community support 

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A La Quinta couple said they are overwhelmed by the support they’ve received after first responders helped them escape a fast-moving house fire that destroyed their home.

Diann Carroll, a teacher at Desert Learning Academy, and her husband, Mark Nicholas, a teacher at La Quinta High School, said they lost their home and vehicle in a fire early April 24 in the La Quinta Cove.

Carroll said they were asleep around 1:20 a.m. when their dog began howling outside their bedroom doggie door, a sound she said saved their lives.

“I walked from our bedroom in the back of our home to look out the window of our front door toward the garage to find our home was on fire,” Carroll said. “I yelled to Mark that we had to leave because of the fire, but we couldn’t escape because the fire spread so fast we were unable to get out.”

She said they escaped to the backyard with their two dogs, George and Perla, and called 911.

It happened just days after Nicholas underwent surgery.

“Mark was healing and could not help lift us or pull himself out,” Carroll said. "The fencing was too high for us all to exit the yard."

Carroll said smoke was billowing, things were exploding and the fire was rapidly spreading as they waited for help.

“We were terrified,” Carroll said.

Eventually, she said three Riverside County sheriff’s deputies climbed over neighboring backyard walls to rescue them and later returned for the dogs despite the animals being frightened and disoriented.

“They got us out first, then followed through with their promise to get our dogs out next. We are indebted to them for sure,” Carroll said. “We are also thankful for the firefighters as they not only extinguished the fire, but they were kind enough to bring some of our most precious items out before they were destroyed.”

Since the fire, Carroll said the community response has been overwhelming.

“My colleagues have been generous and caring, as have Mark’s. The support Mark has received from his students and their families has been remarkable,” Carroll said. “Gifts of cash, gift cards and items to help us get through these initial weeks after losing everything have been plentiful."

She said one of Nicholas students family donated $575 after telling the couple he had made a lasting impact on their daughter’s life.

Another student organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the couple following the fire. According to the GoFundMe post, the student said all Nicholas books on his shelf burned, except for his Bible.

Carroll said the support has been especially meaningful as Nicholas also prepares for another major surgery in June to remove part of his stomach due to cancer.

“We are so thankful for all the outpouring of love and support to help us get through all we have been enduring,” Carroll said. “This experience has been humbling and, despite everything, we feel extremely fortunate.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.