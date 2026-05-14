California lawmakers push for stricter e-bike regulations

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - As electric bikes or "e-bike's" continue to increase in popularity across California, the potential consequences are becoming more serious.

Since News Channel 3's Shay Lawson first reported on e-bike laws and safety concerns, the state has seen new proposed legislation.

Lawmakers are advancing Assembly Bills 1942 and 1557, which would require registration and license plates for some e-bikes and lowering speed limits on models children can legally ride.

It comes as California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statewide warning about illegally modified e-bikes being sold and ridden, particularly by minors.

Lem Garcia, a California personal injury attorney, said the proposed legislation could create more accountability for riders and parents.

“This one little hurdle that requires the e-bicycles to get registered at the point of sale will make the roads safer because now people will take the purchase more seriously,” Garcia said. "Parents need to be 100% aware that they can be held both civilly and criminally liable for the negligence of their children."

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson asked local law enforcement what they're seeing in the Coachella Valley.

“We noticed there is a trend of more e-bikes out there on the roadway,” said Deputy Paul Abrego with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve noticed that there are some e-motorcycles out there as well.”

Abrego said he recently attended an e-bike safety symposium in Huntington Beach alongside law enforcement agencies from across Southern California.

“It’s becoming a major issue,” Abrego said. “As law enforcement in Southern California, we all need to be on the same page.”

He said parents should understand the legal classifications before purchasing an e-bike for their child.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold another public e-bike safety course in Palm Desert this fall.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.