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Indio hosts grand opening of new 38 acre sports park

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:31 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Today, the City of Indio is hosting the public grand opening for the Indio Sports Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new sports park occupies 38 acres and is located at 82600 Market Street near Avenue 44 and Jackson.

The sports park includes 11 soccer fields, one professional soccer field that can also be used for football, two baseball fields, a perimeter walking path, shade structures with BBQ and picnic tables, a concession stand, and more.

Watch Gavin Nguyen's full report on the sports park here.



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Daniella Lake

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