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FFA supporters to battle for agriculture program’s survival at DSUSD board meeting

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Published 3:59 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Future Farmers of America (FFA) members and alumni are set to fight for the Indio High School’s Agriculture Program at Tuesday night's Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) board meeting.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson first reported that the program will end after the current school year.

In a statement Tamara Wadkins, DSUSD Public Information Officer, said the district made the difficult decision after an ongoing review of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs.

“Over time, participation in the program has steadily declined, making it increasingly difficult to maintain long-term,” Wadkins said.

Now, program supporters are set to attend the district's meeting making public comment advocating for the program to be saved.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we track the outcome of the meeting in the full report at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

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