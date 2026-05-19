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Visit Greater PS launches new strategy diversifying Valley economy beyond tourism

Visit Palm Springs
By
New
Published 9:44 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Visit Greater Palm Springs announced a new multi-year strategy to diversify the Valley economy beyond the traditional tourism industry. The plan is called the Coachella Valley Subregional Economic Development Strategy, and is part of Riverside County's broader economic strategy. Officials say they hope to attract investment in sectors such as clean energy and support higher-wage job growth.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials about the new economic strategy.

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Daniella Lake

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