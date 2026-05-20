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Palm Springs police welcomes new canine, ‘Dwight’

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:37 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Police Department is welcoming a new canine to the department's canine unit, named Dwight. Dwight is named in honor of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and he is joining PSPD through the support of Eisenhower Health.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from PSPD on welcoming Dwight to the department.

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Daniella Lake

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