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PS/NExT Summit 2026 offers first look at upcoming AI conference

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Published 7:34 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Organizers of PS/NExT Summit 2026 offered a first look at this year’s conference, highlighting programming, featured speakers and interactive experiences aimed at expanding economic opportunities in Palm Springs.

The two-day summit is designed to bring together community members and leaders in artificial intelligence to explore how emerging technology can support local innovation and economic growth.

Organizers said this year’s event is intended to inspire attendees while showcasing practical applications of Artificial Intelligence or AI.

One of the featured opportunities at next month’s summit is a local business “Vibe-a-thon,” which organizers said is focused on addressing real-world challenges facing businesses in the region.

It's designed to help jump start a cycle of economic growth in the Coachella Valley where local businesses will present real challenges, while teams use the latest AI tools to develop solutions live during the summit.

Tickets for PS/Next Summit 2026 are on sale now.

The summit is June 22-23, 2026.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

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