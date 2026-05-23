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Palm Springs hosts annual ‘dip into summer’ pool party

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:20 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 4th annual "Dip into Summer" event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Park fun activities kick off at 11, with the pool party starting at noon. The event will feature games, music and fun around the pool, free for all attendees.

The event is held at Sunrise Park & Palm Springs Swim Center, located at 401 S. Pavilion Way.

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Daniella Lake

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