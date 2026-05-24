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Several Memorial Day events across the Coachella Valley

MGN
By
Published 9:35 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Several desert cities are commemorating Memorial Day with various events, here's a list of them:

  • Coachella Valley Public Cemetery in Coachella will hold its annual ceremony at 9 a.m. The event will include a flyover, wreath presentation and playing of taps. The cemetery is located at 82925 52nd Ave, Coachella.
  • Desert hot springs will hold a ceremony at Veterans Park at 9 a.m, located at 4th Street, directly behind Coachella city hall.
  • Indian wells will host its Memorial Day ceremony at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, located at 44-500 Indian Wells Ln.
  • The Palm Springs Air Museum’s Memorial Day air fair begins at 10 a.m., with its flower drop ceremony at 1 p.m. The air museum is located at 745 N Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs.
  • Forest lawn in Cathedral City will host a free Memorial Day remembrance on  starting at 10:00 a.m. Forest Lawn is located at  69855 Ramon Rd, Cathedral City.

Entrance fees are waived at National Parks across the country, including Joshua Tree National Park

    

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Daniella Lake

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