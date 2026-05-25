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Cathedral city history teacher honors locals killed in combat

KESQ
By
May 24, 2026 11:00 AM
Published 4:30 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Lee Wilson, a history teacher at Cathedral City High School, was deeply moved by the deaths of his two former students, Ming Sun and Suresh Krause. Sun died on January 9, 2007, serving in Iraq. Krause died in Afghanistan on August 16, 2012. Their service inspired Wilson, a veteran himself, to start the Palm Springs Fallen Heroes project in 2012, documenting the fallen heroes from the Coachella Valley.

"I still wear their dog tags next to mine…I wouldn't be doing anything like this if it wasn't for Ming Sun and Suresh Krause," Wilson says.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from Wilson on honoring local heroes.

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Daniella Lake

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