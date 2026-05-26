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Border Patrol reports hundreds of arrests since January in Coachella Valley

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
By
New
Published 5:29 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 has received new arrest data from U.S. Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector’s Indio Station.

U.S. Border Patrol said they have made hundreds of undocumented immigration related arrests across the Coachella Valley since January.

In a statement, officials said those arrested included, "individuals with prior criminal convictions, including two for murder, nine for sex offenses, 49 for driving under the influence, 23 for inflicting corporal injury or assault, 19 for drug charges and 14 for grand theft and burglary."

Border Patrol officials also said more than 250 people arrested were found to have commercial driver’s licenses while being in the country unlawfully.

Agents said they have seized substantial quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics.

"Whether it’s human smuggling, drug trafficking, or removing dangerous offenders from our communities, Border Patrol agents remain committed to protecting the American people and securing our nation,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Daniel I. Parra said.

The agency said enforcement efforts are ongoing throughout the region and emphasized a focus on public safety over sanctuary policies.

Immigration enforcement operations in the Coachella Valley have drawn continued pushback from local advocates who have raised concerns about community impact, trust in law enforcement and due process protections.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

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Shay Lawson

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