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Local therapist shares ways to manage depression and anxiety

MGN
By
New
May 25, 2026 8:10 AM
Published 5:00 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Anxiety and depression are the two most common mental health issues, according to the World Health Organization. Over 300 people worldwide are living with an anxiety disorder, including 72 million children, according to the WHO. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and mental health experts around the country are urging people of all ages to prioritize their mental health and fight the stigma associated with mental illness.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear tips for managing anxiety and depression from Carolina Vasquez, local mental health expert and founder of Desert Insight therapy clinic.

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Daniella Lake

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