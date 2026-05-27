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Amazon donates $80,000 to FIND Regional Food Bank

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:00 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Amazon and FIND Regional Food Bank are partnering for their fifth annual summer hunger initiative. Officials with FIND say they see their distribution lines spike by 10% in the hot summer months. Amazon also donated $80,000 to FIND, which will provide up to 300,000 meals to those in need.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about FIND's impact on the community.

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Daniella Lake

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