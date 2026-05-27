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Restaurant Week returns to Greater Palm Springs

Visit Greater Palm Springs
By
Updated
today at 5:34 AM
Published 5:00 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Restaurant week is returning to Greater Palm Springs, starting Friday, May 29 and will last for 7 days, until June 7. The event will offer residents with fine dining experiences at restaurants throughout the valley. For every reservation booked, $1 will be donated to FIND regional food bank.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a local chef about what residents can expect.

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Daniella Lake

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