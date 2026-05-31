Palm Springs resident alleges squatters linked to fire that damaged property

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Mark Chaffins, a displaced Palm Springs resident, said a fire that destroyed his property may be connected to individuals he claims had been squatting there.

Chaffins alleges the squatters gained access to the property by taking advantage of his best friend.

"The story here is about squatters," Chaffins said. "It's about residents and it's about understanding how it works here in Riverside County and the reasons why people should be very cautious as to how they proceed with others in the future."

He said multiple people had been living on the property without permission and claims there had been previous confrontations and calls to the police involving those individuals.

He further alleges that squatters may have been involved in the events leading up to the fire, though he acknowledged the cause remains under investigation.

Chaffins close friend said he is helping him pick up the pieces.

"All these squatters came in and did this and left an innocent guy with nothing and they're gone," Rob Zoller said. "I want to say that our homelessness problem in the city, as with any city, is out of control."

News Channel 3 has reached out to Palm Springs Police and fire officials for information regarding the cause of the fire, any ongoing investigation and whether authorities have identified any connection between the fire and the allegations made by Chaffins.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.