Skip to Content
News Headlines

Annual Palm Springs backpack drive returns to the valley

Freepik
By
Updated
today at 1:42 PM
Published 1:40 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The free back-to-school backpack drive and resource fair in Palm Springs is almost here.

The annual event helps local students and families get ready for the school year. It will be held Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palm Springs Leisure Center. All participants must be registered in advance.

"The need does grow each year. So far this year, we have 350 students already registered and coming for this event. We're still taking registrations so if people want to come by, please let us know and sign up," said Nicholas Gonzalez Director of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation

In addition to backpacks, free school supplies and haircuts will also be provided.


For more information stay with News Channel 3. 

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.