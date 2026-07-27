Former Living Desert executive sues zoo, alleging she was fired for reporting animal deaths; zoo calls claims ‘entirely unfounded’

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) A former senior executive at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is suing the Palm Desert institution, alleging she was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about animal deaths, alleged cover-ups and internal misconduct, claims the zoo forcefully denies.

Allison Krupp, who spent two years as The Living Desert's vice president of marketing and communications, filed the lawsuit in March in Riverside County.

According to her attorneys at Shegerian & Associates, the complaint alleges Krupp, was directed to misrepresent the causes of animal deaths, reported undisclosed animal welfare incidents and potential misuse of organizational funds, and was ultimately terminated.

The lawsuit asserts claims including whistleblower retaliation, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and defamation.

In an interview with News Channel 3, Krupp's attorney, John David, said his client joined the zoo believing it was a place with "a deep concern and care for animals," but grew alarmed by what she saw.

"What she realized when she got there was that it's no different from a lot of big corporations," David said, alleging the organization put profits and financial gain above animal health and well-being.

Among the allegations in the complaint, David said, Krupp was asked to push forward false statements including characterizing suspicious animal deaths as congestive heart issues.

He said a Mexican wolf died at the facility and Krupp was told to put out a false statement about the death.

He also pointed to what he described as dozens of other animal deaths, including approximately 26 African birds he said died because of faulty facilities.

"Repeatedly over the time that she worked for this organization, she learned of severe animal abuse issues and escalated them and refused to go along with it," David said, adding that she was terminated in part for raising those issues despite what he called her stellar performance.

When News Channel 3 asked David for evidence supporting the claims, he cited the departure of the zoo's CEO, Allen Monroe. David said his team had scheduled Monroe's deposition for next week, and that Monroe announced his departure after the deposition was noticed. "I don't think that's just coincidence," David said. Mr. David further explained the deposition is being rescheduled and that he expects more to emerge as the case moves through discovery.

The Living Desert disputes that characterization and rejected the allegations in a statement provided to News Channel 3 through its outside general counsel. The statement reads in full:

"The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens unequivocally rejects the allegations made by former employee, Allison Krupp. The claims are entirely unfounded, lack any factual basis, and distort the organization's actions and intentions. We are confident these assertions are being advanced to create financial pressure, and we will not be drawn into false narratives or unsupported demands.

"The Living Desert further clarifies that its CEO is not resigning from the organization. As previously announced, the CEO's departure is the result of a planned retirement following years of dedicated leadership and service to The Living Desert. Any suggestion that this retirement is connected to these allegations is false and misleading.

"The Living Desert remains firmly focused on its mission of desert conservation, education, and exemplary animal care. We operate with transparency, integrity, and a long-standing commitment to responsible stewardship. We stand behind the professionalism of our team and the rigor of our practices.

"While we cannot discuss specific details of the matter at this stage, we are fully prepared to address these baseless claims through the appropriate legal channels as our record will withstand any scrutiny this process brings. The Living Desert has spent decades earning the trust of this community, and we intend to defend that trust without hesitation."

The case is in the discovery phase, and no trial date has been set. David said he expects to receive documents from the organization and take depositions of its executives in the coming weeks.

News Channel 3 is reviewing The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ federal inspection records as part of our effort to independently verify allegations made in a lawsuit involving the zoo.

USDA inspection reports reviewed by News Channel 3 show federal inspectors cited The Living Desert three times during the past year and a half.

The most serious finding was classified as a “critical” citation in June 2025 after two bat-eared foxes escaped through a gap in their enclosure fencing. According to the inspection report, one fox was recaptured, but the other was never found.

Federal inspectors also cited the zoo for inadequate shade in a camel enclosure and after a hornbill escaped from its enclosure. The bird was recaptured four days later off zoo property, according to the report.

The inspection records show the zoo took corrective action following each citation.

The Living Desert’s most recent USDA inspection, conducted in April, found no violations.

This is an ongoing legal case, and many of the allegations have not been proven in court. News Channel 3 will continue asking both the plaintiff and the defendant to provide evidence supporting their respective claims as we follow the case and report new developments.