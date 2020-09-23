Woman struck by driver in Indio

Time Saver Traffic

Police were on the scene of a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian early Wednesday along Avenue 44 between Oasis Avenue and King Street.

A woman was injured shortly after 3:00 a.m. when she was struck by a driver, according to police.

That woman was hospitalized in serious condition at a local hospital.

KESQ News Channel 3 was told told the driver stopped and was cooperating with the investigation.

