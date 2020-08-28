Firefighters contain house fire

Top Stories

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- Cal Fire firefighters responded to a house fire call on the 13000 block of Caliente Drive in Desert Hot Springs at 9:56 P.M. Friday night.

The fire was contained at 10:22 P.M.

Southern California Edison and SoCal Gas were requested to the scene indicating possible outages in the area.

A Cal Fire spokesperson says there are no reported injuries an that the home had been vacant for about 6 months.

When firefighters arrived on scene say the fully engulfed roof had caved in. They then proceeded to battle the fire from the exterior of the home to the interior.

We have a crew on scene and are working to gather more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for up-to-the-minute details on this fire.