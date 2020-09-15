Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians gives a preview of new Aqua Caliente Pavilion

Top Stories

The Agua Caliente band of Cahuilla Indians gave a preview Tuesday of the restaurants and bars coming to their casino opening in cathedral city later this year.

Officials say the project will feature several unique and innovative food and beverage concepts led by Executive Chef Julián González Cruz and Food and Beverage Director, Ryan Drushel.

"These one-of-a-kind dining outlets will not only show off the immense talents of our Executive Chef, Chef Julián González, but will welcome you in with warm rich colors, sounds, and aromas, that will make your mouth water from the time you come through our friendly doors," said Drushel, Food and Beverage Director of Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

Casino officials say the versatile, outdoor, 12,000 sq. foot, Aqua Caliente Pavilion, overlooking the mountainous desert landscape, will be host to reoccurring live entertainment and events and can be reserved year-round for private parties, weddings, charitable functions, and much more.

Agua Caliente Cathedral City is looking to fill over 500 new positions before opening later this year, and others looking to join the Agua Caliente Cathedral City team can find available positions listed at www.aguacalientecasinos.com.