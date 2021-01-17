Mecca priest Father Francisco Valdovinos dies from Covid-19 complications

Top Stories

UPDATE:

Monsignor Howard Lincoln from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert has provided a statement to News Channel 3 on the death of Father Valdovinos, who served at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca.

"He was absolutely committed to his people. He had a deep desire to be a good priest to his people," said Monsignor Howard Lincoln.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Missionary Servants of the most Holy Trinity confirmed Father Francisco Valdovinos death Sunday Afternoon.

On their Facebook page the church released a statement Sunday saying, "Please pray for the repose of the soul of Fr. Francisco Valdovinos, S.T., who went home to our Lord today due to complications related to COVID-19. We are grateful for the gift of Fr. Francisco’s life and his vocation as a Missionary Servant priest since 1994. He will be missed. We entrust him now to God, the giver of all life and implore Our Lady of Guadalupe to welcome him into the kingdom."

The Superior General, Father Michael Barth, announced his death through a statement.

For several weeks Father Francisco Valdovinos was kept on a respirator and his condition did not improve, Father Barth reported.

Father Barth also added that Valdovinos funeral will be released as soon as possible and to pray for him, his family and the good people of Mecca.