Neighbors react after police pursuit ends in Indio, suspect caught

Top Stories

There was a large presence of law enforcement officers near James Madison Elementary School in Indio. Police taped off an entrance to the Indian Gardens neighborhood off Snow Creek Way.

Our crew on site was told by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department that R.A.I.D. team found a stolen vehicle at about 8:00 this morning. They followed it from the area of Ramon Road and Bob Hope, which led to a pursuit. That ended in the Indio neighborhood. Indio Police officers and deputies were able to contain the suspect to the area of the house.

People in the house did come out voluntarily and say they did not know the suspect. Sheriffs requested SWAT to handle the situation and they hope to resolve it soon.

"Always something wrong in that house," said Bob Pistey. "Three times within the last couple of years.”

Bob Pistey was surprised to see a large police response surrounding his Indio neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police explained they were patrolling around Ramon and Bob Hope in Rancho Mirage when they spotted a stolen green truck. They tried to stop the car but the driver kept going. thats when the pursuit started from Country Club Drive and Jefferson to this home in Indio.

“It’s too close to the school for having problems like this," said Pistey. "Thats the problem.”



Although not involved, the sheriff's department used James Madison Elementary School as a command post as the swat team moved in. They blocked off Indian Gardens neighborhood.

Police told us the suspect was hiding outside and they were able to secure a perimeter around this home.

“He did a good job of hiding," said Pistey.

Police arrested the male driver. Authorities went through the house and the truck. No injuries were reported. Its unclear if the driver knew those in the home.

“I have associated with them because there’s alot of different people," said Pistey. "There are males usually.”