Coachella music festival to return in April 2022

Music fans finally have the news they've been waiting for. Coachella Music Festival is planning to return in April of next year.

In a tweet, Coachella said "See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022."

You can register to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT by clicking here: https://coachella.com/