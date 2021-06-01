Deputy killed in Yucca Valley shooting mourned, honored with procession

Top Stories

An overnight procession honored the sacrifice made by Sgt. Dominic Vaca, a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department employee who served for 17 years. He was a sergeant at the Morongo Basin Station. Vaca was killed in a shooting in Yucca Valley on Memorial Day.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers for Sergeant Vaca, his family, and our department," a tweet from the Sheriff's Department read.

pic.twitter.com/3IDDbam2Dp — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 1, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sergeant Dominic Vaca. pic.twitter.com/VCqSX7YfhF — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 1, 2021

Area police department and area District Attorney's Offices added condolences on social media Tuesday. Law enforcement agencies from across the nation also echoed the sentiment, sending thoughts and prayers to those mourning Sgt. Vaca.

Rest In Peace Sgt. Vaca. EOW 05/31/2021. Your sacrifice will not be forgotten. @sbcountysheriff #LineOfDutyDeath pic.twitter.com/EpDx4ogD1l — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) June 1, 2021

Our office sends condolences and joins with those mourning the death of @sbcountysheriff Sergeant Dominic Vaca who was killed in the line of duty in Yucca Valley. pic.twitter.com/NYF5vG6nsc — Riverside County DA's Office (@RivCoDA) June 1, 2021

Our hearts are heavy as we share the news that @sbcountysheriff Sergeant Dominic Vaca has died. Sergeant Vaca served the people of San Bernardino County for 17 years and was assigned to the Morongo Basin Station. #LODD #PeaceOfficer #DeputySheriff #SanBernardinoCounty #RIP pic.twitter.com/omrmzZIREV — San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office (@sbcountyda) June 1, 2021

The incident began at around 12:33 p.m. Monday when deputies spotted a man driving a motorcycle without license plates in the area of Paxton Road and Imperial Drive, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said.

The deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcyclist but they failed to yield and pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver bailed out of the motorcycle in the area of Dumosa and Sunnyslope Drive and ran into an open desert area nearby.

McMahon said the deputies spotted the abandoned motorcycle and when they searched the area, the suspect started shooting at the responding deputies.

A deputy was struck by the gunfire. He was airlifted to the hospital and was initially reported as being in serious condition, McMahon announced.

McMahon said deputies were able to locate the suspect, who once again started shooting at them. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect.

San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon confirmed early Tuesday morning the deputy shot during the pursuit was pronounced dead at a hospital.

