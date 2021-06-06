Grieving family of father killed in rollover crash sets up lemonade stand to raise funds for funeral

Top Stories

A local family is grieving after a 28-year-old Cathedral City father was killed in a rollover crash last Tuesday.

“You’re not supposed to outlive your kids so it’s not easy,” said Tabitha Everson, the mother of the victim, Miguel Ortiz Jr.

Everson says her son was tragically killed last week when his car overturned near the I-10 freeway in Banning. No other cars were involved.

“The last words that we said to each other were ‘I love you, talk to you later,’” she said.

Everson says her son was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

“I don’t understand why…I am so adamant about seatbelts,” she said.

Ortiz eaves behind two small children: 7-year-old Violet and 9-year-old Miguel.

“I really love my dad...so much. My dad always helped me and played with me and let me win,” said Miguel.

Ortiz’s family gathered in downtown Palm Springs on Sunday — setting up a lemonade stand to help raise money for funeral expenses.

“I’m a single disabled mother so I can’t really afford it so all my family is helping me with the lemonade stand,” said Everson.

“No matter what we stick together. We’re family and we’re here to support each other,” said Maria Garcia, the mother of Violet and Miguel.

The family is holding each other close during this difficult time and asking for the community’s help.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe to help cover the burial costs. You can donate and support the family by clicking HERE.

“It would mean a lot. Anything small helps...even a dollar or five dollars,” said Garcia.

The family is hoping their pain prevents others from experiencing the same.

“Wear your seatbelt because it could save your life,” added Everson.